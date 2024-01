The former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the head of the inter-factional association Rozumna Polityka Dmytro Razumkov promises to register a criminal case through the court against the Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk, who refuses to bring to the session hall for consideration the draft resolution on the recall of the Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Mariana Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"I wrote a statement with a request to initiate a criminal case (against Stefanchuk). I am sure that they will receive a command not to do this. I will go to court and register a statement against Stefanchuk. And then they will investigate. You know, as one parliamentarian told me, transcripts do not burn. And you will have to answer for your words at the meeting of the Verkhovna Rada," he said.

Earlier, Razumkov appealed to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) with a statement to open criminal proceedings against Stefanchuk in connection with him exceeding his authority and refusal to consider the draft resolution on the removal of Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on National Security.

According to him, the Office of the President does not allow Stefanchuk to bring the issue of Bezuhla's dismissal to the session hall.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 10, parliamentarians insisted on considering the issue of recalling Bezuhla from the position of Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on National Security, but Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk refused to put the corresponding draft resolution to a vote and closed the meeting.

On January 16, Stefanchuk again refused to put a draft resolution on the recall of Bezuhla from the post of Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on National Security to the agenda of the parliament session.

According to the draft resolution (No. 10391 of January 6), the National Security Committee recommends that the Rada recall MP Bezuhla from the position of Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on National Security "due to circumstances that make it impossible for her to fulfill her duties."

On January 11, the Rada did not consider the dismissal of Bezuhla, although at the last meeting the work of the parliament was paralyzed to consider this issue.

