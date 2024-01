Bezuhla will be dismissed from post in National Security Committee only after voting in Rada

The Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada recommends to the Parliament to dismiss MP from the Servant of the People faction Maryana Bezuhla from the post of deputy head of the relevant committee.

A member of the committee, MP from the Batkivshchyna faction, Vadym Ivchenko, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Committee on Security, Defense and Intelligence adopted a decision to recall Maryana Bezuhla from the post of deputy chairperson of the Committee," he wrote.

Ivchenko reported that he voted for Bezuhla's dismissal.

"I believe that in the Verkhovna Rada there should be people who strengthen our positions in the political and information spheres," he wrote.

It is worth noting that dismissal from a post in the committee takes place through the voting of the corresponding draft resolution in the session hall.

As of January 5, the Verkhovna Rada did not consider the issue of Bezuhla's dismissal in the session hall.

In order to put it to a vote in the Verkhovna Rada session hall, the conclusion of not only the national security committee, but also the regulation committee is required.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada member from the Servant of the People faction Ihor Kryvosheiev proposes to the Parliament to dismiss his colleague from the faction, MP Maryana Bezuhla, from the post of deputy head of the committee on national security, defense and intelligence.