The Verkhovna Rada closed the plenary meeting without considering the issue of the dismissal of MP from the Servant of the People faction Maryana Bezuhla from the post of deputy head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

The MPs wrote about this in their social networks, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result, the meeting was closed in order not to pass a resolution on Maryana. There were a lot of important issues on the agenda, but...," wrote Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Holos faction, on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, Iryna Herashchenko, reported on her Telegram channel that Stefanchuk refused to bring to the plenary meeting a resolution on recalling Bezuhla from the post of deputy head of the National Security and Defense Committee.

Among the MPs who demanded to put the relevant question to the vote were MPs from the Servant of the People, Holos, European Solidarity and Batkivshchyna factions.

Then the representatives of the opposition blocked the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada with the demand to consider the draft resolution on the dismissal of Bezuhla.

As a result, Stefanchuk closed the meeting.

Zhelezniak and Herashchenko claim that the chairman of the Servant of the People faction, Davyd Arakhamia, opposed putting the relevant question to the vote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the draft resolution (No. 10391 of January 6), the National Security Committee recommends to the Verkhovna Rada to recall MP Bezuhla from the position of deputy chairman of the committee "due to circumstances that make it impossible for her to fulfill her duties."

Dismissal from a position in the committee occurs through the voting of the corresponding draft resolution in the session hall of the parliament.