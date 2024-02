AFU destroy missile boat, 830 invaders and 46 artillery systems. General Staff updates losses of russians per

As of Friday morning, February 2, russia's losses in the war in Ukraine made 830 occupiers over the last day. The total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion amounted to 387,060 troops. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine sank a boat, destroyed 46 artillery systems and 49 pieces of motor vehicles.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 02/02/24 were approximately:

personnel - about 387,060 (+ 830) people eliminated;

tanks - 6,331 (+ 9) units;

armored fighting vehicles - 11,792 (+ 19) units;

artillery systems - 9,274 (+ 46) units;

MLRS - 978 (+ 2) units;

air defense equipment - 663 units;

aircraft - 332 units;

helicopters - 324 units;

operational-tactical level UAVs - 7,146 (+ 5) units;

cruise missiles - 1,846 units;

ships/boats - 24 (+ 1) units;

submarines - 1 unit;

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 12,316 (+ 49) units;

special equipment - 1,470 (+ 8) units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the British Ministry of Defence, russian ground forces lost approximately 2,600 main battle tanks and 4,900 other armored vehicles from the beginning of the war to January 25, 2024.

The aggressor country of the russian federation began to lose more aircraft. After the loss of an A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft, russia uses another A-50 with greater discretion.

Meanwhile, on the night of February 1 in the occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian military destroyed the Ivanovets missile boat of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation.