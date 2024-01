British intelligence has released information about the number of destroyed russian armored vehicles in Ukraine. According to the UK Ministry of Defense, russia's ground forces lost approximately 2,600 main battle tanks and 4,900 other armored vehicles from the start of the war to January 25, 2024.

Compared to 2022, during 2023 russia lost approximately 40% less equipment. Intelligence suggests that this may be due to the positional nature of the conflict in 2023 and russia's defensive tactics.

"It is very likely that the decrease in the rate of destruction of armored vehicles occurred due to the increasingly positional nature of the conflict in 2023, as well as the fact that russia spent a significant part of the year in a defensive position," the report says.

It is noted that after the beginning of the offensive of the russian army in the east of Ukraine from the beginning of October 2023, the losses increased, but the achieved territorial advance remained insignificant. The British Ministry of Defense believes that russia can produce at least 100 tanks every month, which will allow it to fill the losses of equipment and continue offensive operations in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to official data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of January 28, the russian federation lost 6,280 tanks and 11,671 armored fighting vehicles.