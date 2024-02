On the night of January 31 to February 1, soldiers of the Group 13 special unit of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed the Ivanovets missile boat of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of the russian federation.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

So, it is reported that the russian vessel was on the raid of the Donuzlav Lake in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As a result of a series of direct hits to the hull, the russian ship suffered damage incompatible with further movement - Ivanovets rolled to the stern and sank.

The value of the ship lost by the aggressor state of the russian federation is approximately USD 60-70 million.

The scouts note that the search and rescue operation of the russian occupiers on the Donuzlav, according to preliminary information, was not successful.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 31, the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleshchuk, hinted at the hit of the Belbek airfield against the background of the so-called occupation authorities' statements about an attack on Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Today, February 1, the Air Force urged to wait for confirmation of information regarding strikes on objects in Crimea.