After loss of A-50, russia uses new aircraft more cautiously - British intelligence

After the loss of the A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft, the aggressor country of the russian federation uses another A-50 more cautiously.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense.

"On January 17, 2024, the russian air force appears to have begun operating another A-50 aircraft, but this time over the land territory of the russian federation near the Krasnodar Krai, east of Ukraine," the review says.

Intelligence officials explain that this indicates a decrease in russia's willingness to risk aircraft and efforts to preserve the remaining A-50s to the detriment of their overall effectiveness in Ukraine.

"Despite the lack of an official position of the russian federation regarding the loss of the A-50, such activity demonstrates russia's tacit recognition of the successful operation conducted by the Ukrainians against a high-value object," the department points out.

If the loss of the A-50 was an accident, intelligence notes, such a decision would hardly be necessary.

It will be recalled that earlier Ihnat said that a russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft was detected over the waters of the Sea of Azov.

On the evening of January 14, 2024, the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed a russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and significantly damaged the IL-22M air command post over the Sea of Azov. All 15 people on board, including high-ranking officers, are believed to have been killed.