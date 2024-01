Former President of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniaziev on Wednesday, January 31, left a pre-trial detention center.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kniaziev, suspected of receiving undue profit on an especially large scale (Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code), was released from custody on bail in the amount of UAH 18.168 million.

By the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court, procedural obligations are assigned to him, including: not to go outside Kyiv without the permission of a detective, prosecutor and court, to deposit his passport for travel abroad, other documents that give the right to leave Ukraine, as well as to wear an electronic means of control.

In case of non-fulfillment of the obligations, the bail can be charged to the income of the state.

At the same time, the issue of appealing to the High Council of Justice with a petition to remove Kniaziev from justice in connection with criminal liability is being decided.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, UAH 18 million was paid for Kniaziev.

On January 30, the court extended Kniaziev's arrest, but reduced the bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 18 million.

On December 29, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv confiscated a gift of almost UAH 1 million from the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniaziev.

Kniaziev over the past year earned UAH 4.5 million.