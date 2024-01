At the beginning of week, Zaluzhnyi warned Zelenskyy that russia preparing to mobilize 400,000 people - WP

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, told President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the aggressor country of russia is going to mobilize 400,000 people to go to war in Ukraine.

This was reported by the American publication The Washington Post with reference to an official allegedly familiar with the course of the conversation between Zaluzhnyi and Zelenskyy.

The interlocutor of the publication said that on January 29, the Commander-in-Chief and the President were present at a meeting where, among other things, the issue of mobilization was discussed.

We will remind, earlier it became known that the military leadership asked to mobilize about 500,000 new soldiers, necessary for the defense of the state.

According to the publication's interlocutor, during the meeting, Zelenskyy allegedly called the mobilization of such a large number of people inexpedient given the lack of weapons, equipment and places for their training.

Zaluzhnyi denied to Zelenskyy that the Ukrainian army is already experiencing a shortage of personnel due to increasing losses.

He also warned the President that Ukraine should respond to russia, which plans to mobilize 400,000 people to go to war.

We will remind, The Washington Post claims that the reason for Zaluzhnyi's "dismissal" was disagreements with Zelenskyy regarding the need to mobilize half a million Ukrainians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2023, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that russia was preparing a new wave of mobilization, within which it is planned to call up from 400,000 to 700,000 people.

As British intelligence experts later reported, the Kremlin will do everything possible to avoid announcing mobilization before the presidential elections in the russian federation, scheduled for March 2024.

At the same time, covert mobilization continues in russia, within which about a thousand people join the ranks of the russian armed forces every day.