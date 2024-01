On the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Bill No. 10449 "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine on Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization and Military Accounting," initiated by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, was published. The bill provides for a number of new restrictions for citizens of Ukraine for the period of mobilization, including the obligation to always carry a military accounting document for certain groups of the population, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the mobilization period (except for the target), citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 years, who are on military records or removed (excluded) from military records, are required to carry a military accounting document and present it at the request of an authorized representative of a territorial recruitment and social support center or a police officer," the bill says.

Also, representatives of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine will have the right to check military accounting documents, but exclusively in the border strip, the controlled border region and at checkpoints across the state border of Ukraine.

Among other things, the bill provides that during the verification of documents, the authorized representative of the territorial center of recruitment and social support or a police officer can carry out photo and video recording of the process of presenting and checking documents using technical devices and means of photo and video recording. Also, according to the bill, for the period of martial law, a policeman has the right to require a male person aged 18 to 60 years to present a military accounting document with a document certifying his identity in a way that allows the policeman to read and record the data contained in the documents.

In addition, the aforementioned categories of inspectors will be allowed to use technical devices, means and specialized software with access to the Unified State Register of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists.

As previously reported, on December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a bill on mobilization to the Rada, which in particular provided for lowering the minimum conscription age for mobilization from 27 years to 25 years, abolishing the exemption from mobilization for persons with disabilities of the 3rd group, abolishing the deferral from mobilization to those receiving the second higher education and allowing territorial recruitment and social support centers to issue electronic summonses. The document, which caused a wide public outcry, was returned for revision to the Cabinet of Ministers.