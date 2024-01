North Korea is the largest supplier of weapons to russia.

This follows from a statement by the head of the Defense Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with the Financial Times.

According to him, in the war in Ukraine, the russians are spending more weapons and ammunition than they can produce, while at the same time, they are struggling with quality control.

"This explains russia's search for weapons in other countries," said the head of Defense Intelligence.

According to Budanov, North Korea is currently the largest supplier of weapons to the russian army.

"They really handed over a significant amount of artillery ammunition. This allowed russia to breathe a little," he said, adding that without North Korea's help, the situation would have been catastrophic for the russians.

At the same time, the head of Defense Intelligence noted that the russians would like not to rely on foreign aid because, for them, "it has always been considered below them; it is a humiliation."

As Budanov noted, another problem facing russia is manpower. Now, the Kremlin is losing as many or even more troops than it can recruit.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the intelligence of Ukraine knows about the supply of North Korean weapons to russia. Information on the transfer of ballistic missiles is being clarified. Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, stated this.

North Korea handed russia not only a million artillery shells but also several types of missiles for the war with Ukraine, South Korean intelligence reported in November. According to Seoul, about 2,000 containers with weapons were sent from the North Korean port of Rajin to Vladivostok. These containers can be loaded with more than 200,000 artillery shells of 122 mm caliber or more than 1 million shells of 152 mm caliber.