Artilleryman of the terrorist country of the russian federation in Ukraine complain about the low quality of shells that North Korea began supplying in 2023. According to pro-war bloggers, the quality and quantity of gunpowder in ammunition receive the most complaints.

According to the Grey Zone Telegram channel, which was once close to the disbanded Wagner PMC, the russian military receives Iranian shells, which are described as "not bad", and North Korean ones, which are "cursed". Due to the low quality of gunpowder, they are used in situations where "accuracy, and in general, the exit of the projectile from the barrel is of the least importance."

"As for North Korean projectiles, they fly, according to the gunners who spoke with me, at least half as far as, for example, ours," the channel's author claims.

Iranian projectiles leave traces of soot, from which the butt of the weapon has to be cleaned, but they fly "very well", writes the Portfel Genshtaba channel. North Korean projectiles miss the target, it adds, because the powder charge in the cases often does not correspond to the declared one.

"Absolute bullshit. If the projectile landed and exploded - it's a holiday in a cannon unit, everyone dances and sings songs of praise to head Kim. If the projectile didn't reach and fell on the head of our infantry - thank the half-starved Korean teenagers who assembled it for a bowl of rice," notes one Alexei Larkin, an employee of the WarGonzo project.

According to him, the russian army should not expect any high-tech weapons from North Korean manufacturers, "if they are not able to assemble a simple projectile for a cannon."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian intelligence is aware of the supply of North Korean weapons to russia. Information on the transfer of ballistic missiles is being clarified. Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, stated this.

North Korea transferred to russia not only a million artillery shells, but also several types of missiles for the war with Ukraine, South Korean intelligence reported in November. According to Seoul, about 2,000 containers with weapons were sent from the North Korean port of Rajin to Vladivostok. These containers can be loaded with more than 200,000 artillery shells of 122 mm caliber or more than 1 million shells of 152 mm caliber.

Earlier it was reported that North Korea sent more than a million artillery shells to russia for the war with Ukraine, as well as advisers on their use. According to some data, she could receive USD 3 billion for this.