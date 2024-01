The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday hit a radar station of russian troops, which the enemy placed near the village of Rozdolne, located in the northwest of the Crimean Peninsula.

The Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Administration of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the morning of January 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit a radar station of the russian air defense system near the village of Rozdolne in the temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement said.

The russian occupiers did not comment on the hit on their station. However, this morning, the occupation authorities of the peninsula said that the russian air defense allegedly shot down a drone over the water area near the Belbek airfield. Locals on social media confirm that they heard explosions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation said that on the night of Tuesday, January 30, russian air defense systems allegedly shot down 21 Ukrainian drones: 11 - over the Crimea, five - over the Belgorod Region, three - over the Bryansk Region, one - over the Kaluga and Tula Regions.

The governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, in particular, said that the russian air defense allegedly shot down a UAV over the Black Sea near the Belbek airfield.

As a result of explosions in the annexed Crimea, the logistics of the invaders are slowing down or temporarily stopping.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces confirmed a missile strike on russian army targets in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea on Thursday, January 4.

Russia confirmed that during the strike on the command post of the russian occupation forces in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, russian colonel Vadim Ismagilov was killed.