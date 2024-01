As a result of the explosions in the annexed Crimea, the logistics of the occupiers slows down or temporarily stops.

Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Operational Command South, stated this, Krym.Realii writes.

"The impact (of explosions - ed.) on logistics is quite powerful, because it either slows down or stops for a while. That is, it does not meet the intensity of the needs of the occupying army in this case. When it is necessary to replenish the presence on the same left bank of the Kherson Region, the enemy has obvious difficulties," she said.

In addition, Humeniuk noted, the Ukrainian military is trying to establish fire control over the enemy's base points in Crimea, and over the routes by which this reserve can go to the battle line.

"They are aware that if not at the base point itself, then on the way to supply these reserves are in danger," the spokeswoman added.

We will remind, Humeniuk said earlier. that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Kherson Region. This is facilitated by weather conditions and the powerful combat work of the military.