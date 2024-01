Russian colonel killed during strike on command post in Sevastopol

Russia has confirmed that during the strike on the command post of the russian occupation forces in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, russian colonel Vadim Ismagilov was killed.

This is evidenced by obituaries published by Ismagilov's acquaintances.

Ismagilov was the commander of the military unit 85683 of the russian Ministry of Defense in occupied Sevastopol.

It is previously known that Ismagilov was in a command post in Crimea when the Ukrainian Storm Shadow/SCALP missile hit there on January 2024.

In addition, the obituary on Ismagilov was published by the Chelyabinsk Military Automobile Institute, where the future colonel had studied. Farewell to Ismagilov will be January 11.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine confirmed the missile strike on russian army targets in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea on Thursday, January 4.

On the evening of Thursday, January 4, several explosions thundered in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol and Yevpatoria.

At the same time, the occupiers rushed to declare the alleged "destruction of ten Ukrainian missiles" in the sky over the peninsula.