President's Office wanted to shift negativity from itself to Zaluzhnyi by bill on mobilization - Razumkov

Dmytro Razumkov, the former head of the Verkhovna Rada and head of the Smart Politics inter-factional association, believes that the President's Office wanted to shift the negativity to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi by the bill on mobilization.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"It's just that they, as usual, live in the mode that there should be simple, easy, quick, but most often completely illogical and incorrect decisions. They did not expect such negativity that they received. I think that there was also a political component here, they wanted to shift the negativity to the military: directly to Zaluzhnyi, to the General Staff, etc. It didn't work out for them. And they caught the negativity on themselves and actually withdrew this bill," he commented on the bill on mobilization.

Razumkov called the Office of the President, not the Cabinet of Ministers, the real author of the bill on mobilization.

"Let's be honest, this is not a bill of the Cabinet of Ministers, it is a bill of the Office of the President, because without the decision of the Office of the President, nothing happens in the Cabinet of Ministers. They cannot even sneeze," he explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not dismiss the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

On January 29, some media representatives, politicians and journalists announced the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

On December 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has a working relationship with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.