President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not dismiss the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Presidential press secretary Serhii Nykyforov announced this in a comment to Ukrainian Pravda on Monday, January 29.

Nykyforov answered the question whether Zelenskyy actually dismissed Zaluzhnyi.

"Definitely not. The President did not dismiss the Commander-in-Chief," said the president's press secretary.

The publication reports that as of 7:30 p.m., sources in the Office of the President also said that information about the dismissal of Zaluzhnyi was false. In addition, part of the tangents to the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief objected to the dismissal of Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian Pravda notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 29, some representatives of the media, politicians and journalists announced the resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

On December 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi have a working relationship.

In December, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said that talk of an alleged split in the state's top military-political leadership was baseless.

In November, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that "situational discussions" are taking place in the Ukrainian leadership, not a conflict.