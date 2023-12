President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi have working relationships, he plans to work with him and expects a comprehensive mobilization plan from him.

Zelenskyy said this at the press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have working relationships with Zaluzhnyi. He should be responsible for the results on the battlefield as the Commander-in-Chief together with the General Staff," he said.

Asked why he did not personally respond to information about a possible conflict between them, Zelenskyy noted that he did not consider it appropriate to help someone develop this topic.

At the same time, when asked whether he considers Zaluzhnyi responsible for a failed counteroffensive, Zelenskyy noted that the offensive is a difficult question.

"This is a difficult issue - the offensive. Something was there, something was not. Something arrived, something is missing, or will not come at all. That is, it is a very difficult story. I believe that we can afford to live in Ukraine with a daily result and that we are ready to bring this result, each of us," he said.

Zelenskyy stressed that he believes that being the Commander-in-Chief is a great honor, as well as being the President of Ukraine.

When asked whether he planned to dismiss Zaluzhnyi, Zelenskyy replied that he planned to work with him.

"I plan to work. I am waiting for a decision from them (military and government officials) on mobilization, waiting for them to help people at the front, waiting for very specific things on the battlefield. The strategy is clear, we have an understanding of our actions. I want to see the details. I believe that this is true, because when there are details, then there is an answer (regarding the number of additional mobilized)," the President said.

Zelenskyy also added at the end that he has personal relationships only with his wife.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that Zaluzhnyi initiates an additional mobilization of 450,000-500,000 people, this will cost an additional UAH 500 billion.

On November 24, Zelenskyy ordered the preparation of comprehensive decisions on mobilization and demobilization.

In December, Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said that talk of an alleged split in the state's top military-political leadership was baseless.