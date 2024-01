Il-76 aircraft crash. Prisoners from list published by russian propagandists really were to be exchanged

On January 24, the day the Il-76 military transport aircraft fell, 65 Ukrainian prisoners really were to be exchanged, whose names were published by russian propaganda.

The Coordination Headquarters on the treatment of prisoners of war has reported this.

The Ukrainian side repeatedly asked the russian federation for an official list of killed, the russians dragged for a long time and finally referred to one of the lists that russian propagandists previously published.

At a meeting with relatives of prisoners, representatives of the Coordination Headquarters confirmed that on January 24, they really wanted to exchange people from the list for russians.

At the same time, relatives of prisoners of war watched the materials that the propagandists filmed at the site of the aircraft, but did not find any signs that their relatives were on board.

The Coordination Headquarters promised to keep relatives informed as soon as reliable information regarding the Il-76 incident appears.

Recall that on the morning of February 24, information appeared on social networks and the media about the fall of the russian Il-76 military transport plane in the Belgorod Region.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that on the same January 24, a prisoner exchange was to take place, which allegedly did not take place due to the downing of the russian Il-76 plane. According to the aggressor state of the russian federation, there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board.

The Defense Intelligence stressed that Ukraine does not have reliable and comprehensive information about who was on board the russian Il-76 plane and in what number.

Meanwhile, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that some Ukrainian prisoners of war, who, according to the aggressor state of russia, were on board the Il-76 plane, had already been exchanged.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on information about the alleged shooting down of a russian plane with Ukrainian prisoners, said that it was necessary to establish all the facts and that Ukraine would insist on an international investigation.

The Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings on the fact of a crash of the Il-76 aircraft of the russian Air and Space Forces in the Belgorod Region of russia.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence Andrii Yusov said that the disrupted exchange of prisoners, which was scheduled for January 24, should have been one of the largest in the history of the full-scale war.

Yusov also stated that high-ranking officials of the russian federation should have been on board the Il-76 plane that fell in the Belgorod Region, but at the last moment the FSB forbade them to board.