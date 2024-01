Zelenskyy on downing of russian plane and exchange: all facts must be established, Ukraine will insist on inte

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the alleged downing of a russian plane with Ukrainian prisoners, said that all the facts must be established and that Ukraine will insist on an international investigation.

Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that he had listened to the reports of security forces and intelligence.

"I called Umierov, Zaluzhnyi, Shaptala, Budanov and Maliuk - they reported on the situation with the plane and the exchange. It is obvious that the russians are playing with the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, with the feelings of their relatives and with the emotions of our society. It is necessary to establish all the clear facts. As much as possible, given that the plane crash happened on russian territory - beyond our control. 'Facts' is the key word now," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that he had heard from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhii Shaptala, regarding the use of the Air Force.

The President added that the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense is engaged in finding out the fate of all prisoners, the Security Service of Ukraine is investigating all the circumstances.

Zelenskyy also announced that he had instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, to inform international partners about the data available in Ukraine.

He emphasized that Ukraine will insist on an international investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of February 24, social media and mass media reported that a russian Il-76 military transport plane had crashed in the Belgorod Oblast.

Russian officials and propagandists began to claim that 65 captured Ukrainian servicemen were allegedly on board the plane, who were being transported to the Belgorod Oblast for exchange. The crew was russian.

The Defense Intelligence confirmed that the exchange of prisoners was planned for today, but it did not take place.

The Defense Intelligence also stated that Ukraine does not have reliable and comprehensive information about who exactly was on board the russian IL-76 aircraft and how many.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an official statement that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to take measures to destroy means of delivery, control the airspace to destroy the terrorist threat, including in the Belgorod-Kharkiv axis.