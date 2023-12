The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appealed to the Ministry of Defense with a request to dismiss conscripts, since now they are no longer needed.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As for the conscripts - the question was painful until recently. As of the summer, we were not ready to dismiss conscripts. But at the end of November, this was already our proposal - we turned to the Ministry of Defense to release conscripts from military service. As of today, they are no longer needed," he said.

Zaluzhnyi noted that now the position of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that conscripts should be dismissed so that they go to rest, and then they acted in the conditions of legislation. He added that the General Staff supports the positions proposed in the bill of the Cabinet of Ministers on mobilization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted a bill on mobilization to the Verkhovna Rada, which in particular provides for lowering the minimum conscription age for mobilization from 27 years to 25 years, abolishing the exemption from mobilization for persons with a 3rd group disability, abolishing the deferral from mobilization for those receiving a second higher education.

This bill also provides for the exclusion of conscription military service as a type of military service and dismissal from service to the reserve of all personnel of conscription military service. Instead, it is planned to introduce basic combined arms training for citizens of Ukraine up to 3 months for all citizens aged 18 to 25 years in all educational institutions.

On November 24, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered to prepare comprehensive mobilization and demobilization solutions.

In April 2022, Zelenskyy canceled the spring conscription for conscription military service and postponed the spring demobilization. In October 2022, the Verkhovna Rada abolished conscription for conscription military service during martial law.