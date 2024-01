The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine is preparing a bill that can significantly change the approach to the booking of persons liable for military service. The parliamentarians propose to establish a monthly fixed payment, which will guarantee a delay from mobilization for various categories of workers.

It was reported by Forbes, which had a draft bill.

MPs propose to introduce an additional payment to the military fee for each booked employee, that is, a fixed rate of UAH 20,000 is added to 1.5% of the military fee.

The idea of ​ ​ the bill is to make it possible to book staff for all enterprises, not only critical, but also to establish a monthly fixed payment, after which the enterprise will be able to book an employee regardless of position.

The main condition - the company must work in the "white" and pay taxes to the budget.

This can bring to the budget of Ukraine from UAH 18 billion to UAH 155 billion per year.

"Setting any criteria (regarding wages - Ed.) will be perceived by society as a division into classes. The enterprise can independently choose which employees they want to book," Dmytro Natalukha, head of the economic committee and co-author of the bill, explains the change in the concept.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine appealed to the Ministry of Defense with a request to dismiss conscripts, since now they are already unnecessary.

On December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a bill on mobilization to the Rada, which in particular provided for reducing the minimum conscription age for mobilization from 27 years to 25 years. On January 11, after consultations with MPs, the Cabinet of Ministers withdrew this bill for revision.

This bill, among other things, provided for the abolition of conscription service and the introduction of basic military service instead, which citizens must undergo before reaching the age of 25. It was assumed that citizens will be able to choose the year and period of basic military service before reaching the age of 25 years. Accordingly, after reaching 25 years, a person liable for military service, regardless of military experience or education, can be mobilized.