At least 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the war with the aggressor state of russia, and up to 120,000 more have been injured.

The Economist reported this on Monday, November 13, citing estimates of American officials.

In the coming years, Ukraine will need an army of doctors and psychologists to care for war veterans, which includes the support and adaptation of thousands of amputees and traumatised soldiers, the newspaper writes.

“Some 4.8m people lost their jobs almost overnight when Russia attacked... Hundreds of thousands have been conscripted. American officials estimate that at least 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the war, and that up to 120,000 more have been wounded,” it was said.

The publication examined how the labor market in Ukraine has changed since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation and found that women will play an extremely important role in the economy. Of the 36,000 small and medium-sized companies registered in Ukraine this year, 51% are led by women. With the continued mobilization, there is a growing demand for workers in traditionally male-dominated sectors. More and more women are starting to work in construction and mining, the publication notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allowed changes in the military strategy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On November 4, Zelenskyy said that he did not consider the situation at the front stalemate and rejected the possibility of negotiations with russia.

At the same time, by 2028, the Ukrainian army should switch to a contract basis, and military conscription service will be replaced by intensive training.