Almost 9,000 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed due to a full-scale invasion of the Russian occupation army.

The corresponding statement was made by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Zaluzhnyi uttered these words while speaking at the forum "Defenders. Roll Call. "

According to him, not only those people who took up arms, but also children take part in the fight against Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

"Our little children, who are not guilty of anything at all, except that they were born here and at this time. They really do not understand anything that is happening, but they definitely need protection both near Soledar, Bakhmut, Velyka Novosilka, and here, because their father went to the front and, perhaps, is among those almost 9,000 heroes who died," said Zaluzhnyi.

Recall that in early June, during heavy battles in the Donbas, the authorities first voiced the number of losses of the Ukrainian army in the war against Russia. Then they amounted to between 100 and 200 killed every day.

Nevertheless, on August 9, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, announced new figures, noting that the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decreased by about 2.5-3 times to 30-50 killed every day.

We also reported that at the end of March, Oleksii Arestovych, adviser to the Office of the President, explained why Ukraine does not report its losses in the war against Russia.

Earlier today, we wrote that according to the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion of Russian troops, at least 45,400 were killed.

At the same time, the Russian occupation army in almost six months of fighting lost more than 8,000 units of land, sea and air equipment.