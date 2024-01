Ukrnafta, the largest oil-producing company, conducts large-scale seismic surveys using 3D technology in the east and west of the country.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The research area in the west is 77 square kilometers. Modern technological equipment is involved there - a wireless system - almost 19,000 accelerometer sensors operating simultaneously. In the east, using a cable data recording system that includes 6,000 geophones (4,320 sensors working simultaneously), 98 square kilometers are being examined. Since both sites have complex surface conditions - mountains in the west and wetlands, forests and rivers in the east - a combination of different types of sources, vibration and explosive, is used to minimize the loss of primary information and achieve the maximum possible results," the report said.

It is noted that for 2024, seismic surveys in the west are planned in an amount of 200 square kilometers in several license areas.

In the eastern region, 3D-surveys are planned in three fields with a total technological area of about 120 square kilometers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, Ukrnafta commissioned 8 new wells in the west and east of Ukraine with a total production rate of 238 tons of oil per day.

In 2023, Ukrnafta increased the production oil with condensate by 3% to 1.41 million tons compared to 2022.

In November 2022, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Ukrtatnafta, and Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR) were alienated into state ownership for the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.