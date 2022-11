Shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporozhtransformator (ZTR) and Ukrtatnafta companies have been alienated into state property for the period of martial law, after its termination they may be returned to their owners or their value will be reimbursed.

This is stated in the message of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov reported that assets of strategically important enterprises, including JSC Motor Sich, PrJSC Zaporozhtransformator, PrJSC AvtoKrAZ, PJSC Ukrnafta, PJSC Ukrtatnafta, were alienated into state ownership.

According to him, this decision was adopted on November 5 during a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief under the chairmanship of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in accordance with the Laws of Ukraine "On the Defense of Ukraine" and "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" in connection with military necessity, in accordance with Law "On the transfer, forced alienation or seizure of property in the conditions of the legal regime of martial law or state of emergency".

"The seized assets acquired the status of military property, their management was transferred to the Ministry of Defense. Upon termination of the martial law, in accordance with the requirements of the law, the specified assets may be returned to their owners, or their value will be reimbursed. To meet the needs of the country under martial law, we have the right to accept such decisions," Danilov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, strategically important enterprises related to Kostiantyn Zhevaho, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, Viyacheslav Bohuslayev and Kostiantyn Hryhoryshyn will become the property of the state.

Kolomoiskyi's companies own about 42% of shares in Ukrnafta. 50% plus 1 share belonged to the state represented by the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company. Other shares are owned by minority shareholders. Ukrnafta is the largest oil producing company of Ukraine.

In Ukrtatnafta, Kolomoiskyi together with his partner Hennadii Boholiubov own about 60%. The others are in Naftogaz JSC. The key asset of Ukrtatnafta is the Kremenchuk Oil Refinery, which was disabled by Russian missile attacks in May.

Until recently, Motor Sich was owned by Viyacheslav Bohuslayev, who in 2017 sold 56% of the company's shares to the Chinese holding company Beijing Skyrizon Aviation Industry Investment Co Ltd. Due to the presence of violations, in particular, regarding compliance with antimonopoly legislation, transactions with shares of Motor Sich were blocked, and later - arrested. Bohuslayev was arrested in October, accused of treason.

The company AvtoKrAZ is part of the Finance and Credit group of businessman Kostiantyn Zhevaho. The enterprise is engaged in the production of heavy trucks.

Zaporozhtransformator produces transformer and reactor equipment, its owner is Kostiantyn Hryhoryshyn.