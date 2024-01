In 2023, the largest oil production company, Ukrnafta, commissioned eight new wells in the west and east of Ukraine, with a total output of 238 tons of oil per day.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, five wells were constructed with their own drilling rigs, three with the help of contractors who won tenders in the state procurement system Prozorro.

"By 2024, we plan to start drilling 30 new wells in the east and west of the country, some of which may become transitional due to the full workload of our own machines and the small capacity of the drilling market in Ukraine. We may be able to speed up the processes thanks to cooperation with international and Ukrainian partners. Thank you, drillers, geologists, engineers, and partners, for the fact that Ukraine is able to increase the extraction of the resource," noted the director of Ukrnafta, Serhii Koretskyi.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, Ukrnafta increased production of oil with condensate by 3% to 1.41 million tons compared to 2022.

In November 2022, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Ukrtatnafta, and Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR) were alienated into state ownership for the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.