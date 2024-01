In 2023, the largest oil production company, Ukrnafta, increased the production of oil with condensate by 3% year over year to 1.41 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is also reported that during the specified period, Ukrnafta increased gas production by 6% to 1.0974 billion cubic meters.

In 2022, the company produced 1.37 million tons of oil and 1.037 billion cubic meters of gas.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta ended the first half of the year with a profit of UAH 14.1 billion.

In 2022, Ukrnafta reduced oil production by 8.6% year over year to 1.37 million tons.

In November 2022, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Ukrtatnafta, and Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR) were alienated into state ownership for the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.