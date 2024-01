Budapest has expressed its readiness to abandon the opposition regarding new long-term financing for Ukraine to the European Union, according to Politico, citing its own sources.

According to European diplomats and officials, Prime Minister Viktor Orban is approaching a compromise on the use of funds from the EU budget to support Ukraine, even if this does not meet his requirements put forward after the December EU summit.

In December, Orban blocked a four-year financial package for Ukraine worth EUR 50 billion, but the parties are now looking for a mutually beneficial solution on how to approve assistance at a summit of EU leaders in February. While the European Union has not yet agreed on possible steps to satisfy Hungary, it is confident a deal could be struck in the coming weeks, diplomats and officials familiar with the talks said.

Recall, on December 15, Orban blocked the EU's allocation of USD 50 billion for Ukraine.

Also on January 9, Finnish MEP Petri Sarvamaa initiated a petition to deprive Hungary of the right to vote in the Council of the European Union. On January 12, Sarvamaa announced that he had collected the necessary 120 signatures on a petition to deprive Hungary of the right to vote in the Council of the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. Department of State said it was "disappointed" by Orban's policy towards Ukraine.