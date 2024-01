Forced evacuation of families with children can be introduced in Kherson. Regional Administration head names

Forced evacuation of families with children can be announced in Kherson, liberated from russian occupiers. Currently, the city is included in the list of settlements where mandatory evacuation has been announced.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin announced this in an interview with Ukrinform.

Journalists asked Prokudin if the authorities planned to forcibly evacuate families with children from the city.

"I constantly emphasize this: now it is dangerous for children to be in Kherson. Kherson is in the zone where evacuation is mandatory, but the city is not included in the list of settlements where it is forcibly carried out," Prokudin replied.

According to him, the Defense Council of the Kherson Region hears daily reports of the military, counterintelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine on the situation in the region.

"If the situation is very acute, we will announce the forced evacuation," Prokudin added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allowed the forced evacuation of children from active combat zones.

Recall that in October last year in the Donetsk and Kherson Regions the zones where forced evacuation of children is allowed were expanded.

And in November 2023, forced evacuation of children from 66 frontline settlements was announced in the Kharkiv Region.

Earlier, we also reported that the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories told who refuses to evacuate from war zones.