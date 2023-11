Ministry of Reintegration explains who does not want to evacuate from war zone

People who refuse to leave the front-line territory despite the shelling turned out to be pensioners who cannot or do not want to leave their homes.

The Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, told about this on the air of the telethon.

According to her, mostly older people refuse.

"If we talk about Avdiyivka, before the full-scale invasion there were 32,000 people, now 1,500 remain, there are no children there. Forced evacuation concerns children in particular. Can we forcibly remove an adult, adequate person?" she added.

People with limited mobility are helped to evacuate by police and volunteers. However, there are not enough evacocapsules for them. Such capsules can be provided by international partners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, the leadership of the Kharkiv Region announced the mandatory evacuation of the population from almost 40 settlements in the Kupyansk district.

The reason for the announcement of the evacuation was the increase in the intensity of shelling by the russian occupation army.

We also reported that in March 2023 the Cabinet of Ministers authorized the forced evacuation of children from war zones.