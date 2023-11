Forced evacuation of 275 children was introduced from 66 settlements of the Kharkiv Region. The decision was made due to the difficult security situation. This was stated in the message of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories on Thursday, November 2.

Forced evacuation of 275 children with their families will be carried out from the Kindrashivska, Kupianska, Kurylivska, Petropavlivska, Dvorichanska and Vilkhuvatska territorial communities of the Kupiansk District of the Kharkiv Region. In total, 275 children with their families will be evacuated. The evacuation is scheduled for 45 days.

"Evacuated children, accompanied by a parent or legal representative, will be provided with free shelter, humanitarian assistance, psychological support, etc. To carry out the evacuation from the Kharkiv Region, a prefabricated and receiving evacuation points have been deployed," the Ministry of Integration informs.

Evacuation is free of charge. For pre-registration, you need to contact local authorities. Those wishing to evacuate from territories close to the front line can call the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration hotline number around the clock: 0-800-339-291.

You can also report the desire to evacuate to the Ministry of Integration hotline 15-48 or write to WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber messengers to the number: (096) 078-84-33.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 25, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said that a decision was being prepared in the Kharkiv Region to forcibly evacuate families with children from 10 settlements.

On October 23, forced evacuation of children was announced in eight settlements of the Donetsk Region and 23 in the Kherson Region.

On August 9, it was decided to conduct a mandatory evacuation of residents of almost 40 settlements of the Kharkiv Region located on the Kupiansk axis.