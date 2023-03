The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a mechanism for the forced evacuation of children from active combat zones.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers approved a mechanism for the forced evacuation of children from active combat zones," the statement said.

The basis for the mandatory evacuation is now the decision of the regional military administrations, agreed with the military command bodies and the Coordination Headquarters on the mandatory evacuation of the population.

Compulsory evacuation of children will be carried out under the supervision of one of the parents, the person who replaces them or another legal representative.

“Children trapped in a war zone cannot take care of themselves. Therefore, all responsibility for them is on adults. The refusal of parents or guardians to evacuate the child is not allowed. After all, it is about the child’s life," the Ministry of Integration notes.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk noted that the state's duty is to protect the life and health of the child.

According to her, the decision made today should encourage parents to take a more balanced approach to the evacuation of their children.

"If adults are not able to take care of the safety of the child, then the state should do this," Vereshchuk said.

The Ministry of Integration notes that currently only Bakhmut falls under the appropriate criteria for the use of forced evacuation of children from combat zones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Vereshchuk said that about 4,000 people remain in Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, which is the hottest place on the front line, among them 38 children.