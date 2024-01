Judge who reinstated Bohdan Lvov as Supreme Court judge looking for job in another court

Aliona Kushnova, a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, who reinstated Bohdan Lvov with a russian passport as a judge of the Supreme Court, wants to go to work in another court.

This is evidenced by her declaration as a candidate for the post of a judge of the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal.

During the year of the war, she earned about UAH 1.5 million of salary as a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

She also has USD 63,000 in cash.

Together with her son, she lives for free in an apartment in Kyiv, with an area of ​ ​ 76 sq.m., paying only utility bills.

The judge does not have cars.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 10, judge Kushnova reinstated Bohdan Lvov in the position of a judge of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, from which he was dismissed due to russian citizenship.

In 2022, the head of the Supreme Court expelled the head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court Bohdan Lvov from the staff of the Supreme Court due to the citizenship of the russian federation.

The SSU informed the Supreme Court that judge Lvov has russian citizenship.

Lvov said that he passed a polygraph test, which showed that his statements that he is not a russian citizen are true.

Earlier, Lvov said that he could not get a russian passport in 1999, because a passport with the same series and number was declared invalid in 1998. He also believes that the certificate of him obtaining a passport of a citizen of the russian federation is fake.

According to media reports, Lvov has citizenship of the russian federation, which he received in 1999.