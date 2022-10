Head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev has expelled the head of the Cassation Economic Court Bohdan Lvov from the state of the Supreme Court on the basis of information from the Security Service of Ukraine about his Russian citizenship.

The Supreme Court announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Constitution of Ukraine determines that the powers of a judge are terminated in case of termination of citizenship of Ukraine or acquisition by a judge of citizenship of another state.

In such circumstances, the head of the court must make the expulsion from the state of the court in accordance with the law "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges."

Therefore, in accordance with the provisions of the Basic Law of Ukraine and the relevant law on the judicial system, the head of the Supreme Court Kniazev issued an order on the expulsion of Lvov from the state of the Supreme Court from October 5, 2022 on the basis of information from the Security Service of Ukraine on the presence of Russian citizenship according to Russian registers.

"The situation that has developed in connection with the confirmation by the SSU of the presence of the citizenship of the Russian Federation of the judge of the Supreme Court needs the quickest resolution, so I made a difficult decision to expel Judge B. Yu Lvov from the state of the Supreme Court. This is an unprecedented decision for the judicial system, because these provisions of the Constitution and the law apply for the first time. But during the full-scale war with the Russian Federation, when our best citizens die on the front and in the rear, we cannot allow even the slightest doubt about the objectivity, independence and impartiality of the Supreme Court and all its judges. And although Bohdan Lvov denies that he has a passport of the Russian Federation, however, his actions and the situation itself already seriously harm the authority of the Supreme Court, cause public distrust of the decisions of the Supreme Court, which should never happen," Kniazev said.

According to him, even the vacation of Lviv does not solve the problems of his Russian citizenship, because the vacation does not deprive the person of authority, instead it gives the impression that he has the powers of a judge of the Supreme Court and the chairman of the Cassation Economic Court of the Supreme Court.

The report notes that the Supreme Court relies on SSU information in its actions until they are refuted in the manner prescribed by law, so Lvov is not deprived of the right to prove his lack of citizenship of the Russian Federation.

Kniazev is sure that the Supreme Court will adequately overcome this crisis, because trust in the court and the judicial system is what the judges of the Supreme Court work for every day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a petition was registered on the President's website to check the existence of grounds for termination of citizenship of the head of the Cassation Economic Court as part of the Supreme Court, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court Bohdan Lvov.