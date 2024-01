The Kyiv District Administrative Court has reinstated Bohdan Lvov in the position of a judge of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, from which he was dismissed due to russian citizenship.

The head of the De Jure Foundation Mykhailo Zhernakov announced this on his Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"So, russian Bohdan Lvov has just been reinstated as a judge of the Supreme Court. Congratulations to the new reality, where any citizen of the russian federation, about whom the russian federation (with which we have no diplomatic ties) has not officially confirmed that he is their citizen, can resume his post through the Ukrainian administrative court," Zhernakov wrote.

According to him, this decision carries many negative conclusions for the judiciary and the state as a whole.

"There are many conclusions, but here are the main ones. We absolutely fail the security policy to please the possibility of agreements in the courts. This is a very, very bad precedent that the Ukrainian state not just allowed to happen. This was a conscious decision of the SSU, the Supreme Court, and most importantly - the President’s Office. We have and have had a lot of legal and political mechanisms to prevent this. Recall at least the story with Tupytskyi and Kasminin in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. The reaction to Lvov at the highest state level was at best none. You will see it now - it will be absent. So, the President’s Office and other structures are OK with everything," the lawyer believes.

He is confident that there is an urgent need to review these policies and reform the Supreme Court.

Zhernakov added that the decision to restore Lvov was made by the judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Kushnov, who appears on the “Vovk tapes.”

Bohdan Lvov asked to declare unlawful and cancel the order of the head of the Supreme Court, No. 3097-k dated 10/04/2022 on his expulsion from the state of the Supreme Court, reinstate him from 10/05/2022 as a judge of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court, recover from the Supreme Court in his favor the size of the average earnings during forced absenteeism, starting from 10/05/2022 to the day of decision in this case, and allow immediate enforcement of the judgment in terms of reinstatement and in terms of recovery of the average earnings for the period of forced absenteeism within the collection amount for one month.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, the head of the Supreme Court expelled the head of the Commercial Cassation Court within the Supreme Court Bohdan Lvov from the staff of the Supreme Court due to the citizenship of the russian federation.

The SSU informed the Supreme Court that judge Lvov has russian citizenship.

Lvov said that he passed a polygraph test, which showed that his statements that he is not a russian citizen are true.

Earlier, Lvov said that he could not get a russian passport in 1999, because a passport with the same series and number was declared invalid in 1998. He also believes that the certificate of him obtaining a passport of a citizen of the russian federation is fake.

According to media reports, Lvov has citizenship of the russian federation, which he received in 1999.