Russia did not put a single missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea on the morning of Wednesday, January 10. "There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea," the military said, adding that there are no missile carriers among them.

At the same time, there is 1 enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, and 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea.

"Among them are 2 Kalibr cruise missile carriers, a total salvo of up to 16 missiles," the Navy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of December 26, the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, announced the destruction of the large russian amphibious assault ship Novocherkassk in the port of occupied Feodosia.

Almost 80 sailors were on board of Novocherkassk ship.

In addition, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, as well as DeepState analysts, published a photo of the remains of russia's Novocherkassk ship.

Meanwhile, the russians have stepped up checks on local residents of Feodosia in the temporarily occupied Crimea after Ukrainian defenders hit a russian military amphibious ship, as they try to find whistleblowers and prevent leaks about the extent of damage from the attack.