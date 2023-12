AFU have destroyed the large landing ship Novocherkask in the port of occupied Feodosia (Crimea).

This was announced on Telegram by the commander of the AFU Air Force, Mykola Oleschuk.

"And the fleet in russia is getting smaller and smaller! This time, the large landing ship Novocherkask is heading after the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation - the cruiser Moskva," the message says.

The commander also posted a video of the fire in the port of the city:

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last Friday, December 22, the AFU Air Force announced the destruction of three Russian Su-34 aircraft at once. The Air Force AFU said that it was possible to shoot down the Russian planes thanks to a brilliantly planned operation. Meanwhile, the Air Force confirmed the downing of two Su-34 and Su-30 fighters.