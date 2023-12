The russians have increased checks on local residents of Feodosia of the temporarily occupied Crimea after the defeat of the large russian military landing ship Novocherkassk by the Ukrainian defenders, as they try to find informants and prevent leaks of information about the extent of damage due to the attack.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

"After the destruction of the Novocherkassk military landing ship, the enemy surrounded the central district of the city of Feodosia, and increased the check of local residents on the streets," the report said.

It is noted that the occupiers are looking for informants who, in their opinion, monitor the port, and also try to prevent information from being leaked about the extent of damage to the port infrastructure.

"However, such actions will only remind hysterics and do not affect the real state of things - the russians are the enemy here and will always be at gunpoint of the Defense Forces. Each of their actions is fixed and transmitted, and the means of defeat will be enough for everyone," the National Resistance Center notes.

Recall that at about 4 a.m. the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk announced the destruction of the large russian landing ship Novocherkassk in the port of occupied Feodosia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, as well as DeepState analysts, published a photo of the remnants of the Novocherkassk military landing ship of russia.