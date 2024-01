Invaders in Rubizhne in Luhansk Region refused to neutralize russian air bomb that fell among residential bui

In the temporarily occupied Rubizhne, Luhansk Region, a 250-kilogram aviation bomb, which fell off a russian plane during a flight over the city, has not yet been neutralized.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor announced this on Telegram.

According to him, the pyrotechnics of the invaders refused to work in a 17-degree frost, and therefore the emergency ammunition continues to lie among residential buildings.

Russians continue to evict residents from the surrounding area. Residents of several blocks were forced to leave their homes.

The head of the Regional Military Administration recalled that after the fall of the russian bomb, the invaders completely blocked Rubizhne, closing the city both for entry and exit.

At the same time, even those who have previously issued special passes introduced by the occupation authorities are forbidden to move.

"People for the second day live in terror of danger. In homes that had light, gas and water, a centralized supply of resources was turned off for three days due to the threat of explosion spread," Lysohor wrote.

Recall that on Monday, January 8, the plane of the russian occupation forces "dropped" a FAB-250 aviation bomb, which fell in one of the areas of the occupied Rubizhne.

Due to the lack of mobile internet, which the occupiers disabled in the area almost a year ago, not many details of the incident are known.

According to few social media posts, the occupiers intend to neutralize the fallen bomb. At the same time, some report that the russians want to blow it up at the place of the fall.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 2, ammunition of the russian invaders fell on the village of Petropavlovka, Voronezh Region of the russian federation. It could be a cruise missile, since at that moment the russians were launching missiles at Ukraine.

And in April 2023, a Su-34 fighter-bomber of the occupiers accidentally dropped an aerial bomb on the center of russian Belgorod.