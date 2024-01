Accidental explosion. Russia confirms that it dropped its missile on village in Voronezh Oblast

The ministry of defense of the aggressor country of the russian federation confirmed that on January 2, during the attack on Ukraine, their missile fell on the village of Petropavlovka in the Voronezh Oblast.

The occupiers declared about the "accidental explosion of aviation ammunition".

The statement is cited by RIA Novosti.

As the ministry reported, on January 2, around 09:00 (that's 8:00 a.m. Kyiv time), during the flight of an aircraft of the russian aerospace forces over the village of Petropavlovka, an "accidental explosion of aviation ammunition" occurred.

There were no casualties, six private houses were damaged.

The governor of the Voronezh Oblast, Alexander Gusev, also reported on the "accidental explosion of ammunition". According to him, destruction was recorded in seven houses in Petropavlovka. Residents of several streets are transported to temporary accommodation points.

Earlier, local media reported that a missile fell in Petropavlovka on the morning of January 2. Around the same time, russian troops launched a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

It will be recalled that Zelenskyy said that four people were killed and 92 injured as a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, Kyiv Region and Kharkiv.