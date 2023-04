On the evening of April 20, a loud explosion rang out in the Russian city of Belgorod. As a result of the explosion, a crater formed on the road, the blast wave damaged a residential building and several cars. The Ministry of Defense of Russia reported that the cause of the explosion in Belgorod was "unscheduled dropping of ammunition" from the Russian Su-34 aircraft.

"On the evening of April 20, during the flight of the Su-34 aircraft of the Air and Space Forces over the city of Belgorod, an unscheduled dropping of aircraft munition went off. There were no casualties as a result of the damage to residential buildings," the message says.

According to the governor of the oblast, Vyacheslav Gladov, there are two victims: a woman with a moderate brain injury was taken to the hospital. The second woman with sores refused to be hospitalized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of April 20, an explosion occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod, after which a 20-meter radius crater was formed at the intersection of one of the central streets.

Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, said that the full-scale war unleashed by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has reached every Russian home.