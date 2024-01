Why many missiles failed to shoot down during the January 8 attack? Air Force explanation

On the morning of January 8, the russian terrorist army staged another massive missile attack on Ukraine. The enemy launched dozens of missiles of various types and modifications in different regions of our country. Moreover, a significant part of them flew along a ballistic trajectory, which is a difficult target for the air defense systems of Ukraine.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, Ukrainian servicemen lack modern Western air defense systems to combat russian missiles. It is primarily about ballistic missiles.

During the morning attack on January 8, putin's terrorists launched Kh-22 and Kinzhal missiles. The enemy also attacked Ukrainian cities with Iskander operational-tactical missile complex and S-300 and S-400 air defense systems.

"A large number of ballistic missiles were launched by the enemy. These are both Kinzhals and missiles that hit the target on a ballistic trajectory - Kh-22, 6 ballistic Iskanders, S-300/S-400. All of these fly on a ballistic trajectory. It is necessary to understand that such targets can be shot down only by means that can do it, in particular, Patriot systems," Ihnat said.

At the same time, he added that the percentage of destruction of cruise missiles, in particular Kh-101, remains at the previous level. On the morning of January 8, Ukrainian soldiers shot down 18 of 24 such missiles. In addition, Ihnat emphasized that not all the missiles that the russians attacked with hit their target.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, explosions were heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi on the morning of Monday, January 8, during an air alert.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the takeoff of nine Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the russian occupation forces.

On January 2, the occupiers launched 99 missiles of various types over the territory of Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 72 aerial targets, including 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles.

On December 29, 2023, the russians carried out one of the most massive air attacks, launching 158 missiles and drones in the direction of Ukraine.