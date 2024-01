Massive attack on Ukraine. Air defense destroyed third of cruise missiles and all Shaheds

Overnight into Monday, January 8, russian troops launched 51 missiles of various types and 8 Shahed-131/136 attack drones over the territory of Ukraine, the air defense forces destroyed all drones and 18 cruise missiles.

This was announced by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that last night the enemy launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using cruise, aviation, ballistic, anti-aircraft guided missiles and attack UAVs.

A total of 59 enemy air attack means were recorded: 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk district (russia); 7 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod Oblast (russia); Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from four MiG-31K aircraft (launch areas - Ryazan, Tambov); 24 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from 11 Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area - Engels); 8 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 bombers from the Belgorod Oblast (russia); 6 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Dzhankoi and Cape Chauda areas (Crimea); 2 Kh-31P guided air missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area - Belgorod Oblast).

The enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities, industrial civilian and military facilities in various regions of Ukraine.

In particular, the occupiers directed ballistic missiles at the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Khmelnytskyi Regions.

"As a result, the defenders of the sky destroyed: 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs; 18 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles," the message reads.

The Air Force noted that not all enemy missiles that failed to shoot down reached their targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, explosions were heard in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi on the morning of Monday, January 8, during an air alert.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the takeoff of nine Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the russian occupation forces.

On January 2, the occupiers fired 99 missiles of various types over the territory of Ukraine. Air defense forces managed to shoot down 72 aerial targets, including 10 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missiles.

On December 29, 2023, the russians carried out one of the most massive air attacks, launching 158 missiles and drones in the direction of Ukraine.