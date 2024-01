Invaders twice tried to storm AFU positions on left bank of Dnieper - General Staff

The terrorist troops of the aggressor state of russia launched 6 missile and 40 air strikes, carried out 21 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. During the day there were 29 combat clashes. Also, the russian occupiers conducted two unsuccessful assault attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Dnieper.

This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday, January 7.

In the east and south of Ukraine, the operational situation remains difficult.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, about 20 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks of the enemy, among them Kliusy, Buchky, Hremiachka, Chernihiv Region; Volfyne, Iskryskivschyna, Mefodivka, Sumy Region; Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Potykhonove, Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiansk axis, the Defense Forces repelled 2 attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv Region. The invaders also carried out an airstrike in the area of ​ ​ Berestove, Kharkiv Region. About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Tabaivka, Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman axis, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 3 enemy attacks east of Terny, Donetsk Region. More than 10 settlements suffered from russian shelling, among them Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region and Terny, Yampolivka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near Andriivka, Donetsk Region. The enemy launched an airstrike near the village of Druzhba, Donetsk Region. More than 10 settlements suffered artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivankivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Donetsk Region.

On the Avdiivka axis, 5 attacks were repelled in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and 11 more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk Region. Nevertheless, the occupiers fired on about 15 settlements with artillery and mortars, among them Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Sievierne, Pervomaiske, Donetsk Region.

On the Mariinka axis, the Defense Forces restrain the enemy's aggressor troops in the areas of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region. Air strikes were carried out at the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Heorhiivka, Donetsk Region, artillery and mortar attacks: Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, the enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10 settlements, including Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine, Staromaiorsk, Donetsk Region.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Region. From artillery and mortars, the invaders fired on more than 15 settlements, including Olhivske, Poltavka, Chervone, Bilohiria, Robotyne, Piatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia region.

On the Kherson axis, Kherson of the Kherson Region and Dmytrivka, Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv Region fell under artillery fire. The invaders also carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Respublikanets, Chervonyi Maiak, Zmiivka, Krynky, Kherson Region.

On the left bank of the Dnieper, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold occupied positions despite the enemy's assault actions and inflict significant losses on the invaders.

During the day, the air force of the Defense Forces struck at 4 areas of ​ ​ enemy personnel concentration. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed a Kh-59 guided aviation missile. Missile forces units hit a control point, an ammunition depot and an enemy artillery unit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 7, a total of 38 combat clashes took place in the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group during the day. Almost 500 invaders were neutralized, more than a dozen were captured.

In the morning summary of January 7, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that during the day the invaders attacked on five axes. More than 20 russian attacks were repelled in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

According to the General Staff, on Saturday, January 6, the Armed Forces eliminated 860 soldiers of the russian army and destroyed 150 units of enemy equipment.