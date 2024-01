AFU eliminate 860 occupiers and 150 pieces of equipment of russians per day. General Staff operational update

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the so-called "Second Army of the World" has already lost 364,730 in personnel. At the same time, it is worth adding that the losses of the enemy can be much greater, because it is very difficult to calculate the exact number of killed in active hostilities.

From February 24, 2022, the losses of the invaders reach:

personnel - about 364,730 (+ 860) people,

tanks - 6,022 (+ 4),

armored fighting vehicles - 11,180 (+ 22),

artillery systems - 8,653 (+ 36),

MLRS - 951 (+ 1),

air defense means - 637 (+ 4),

aircraft - 329 (+ 0),

helicopters - 324 (+ 0),

operational-tactical level UAVs - 6,811 (+ 24),

cruise missiles - 1,786 (+ 0),

ships/boats - 23 (+ 0),

submarines - 1 (+ 0),

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 11,523 (+ 45),

special equipment - 1,327 (+ 10).

In addition, units of missile forces during the day hit 4 areas of personnel concentration, 2 control points, an ammunition storage.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 3, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group announced that russian occupiers somewhat reduced the number of infantry attacks, but for the second day in a row they actively launched airstrikes and fired at Ukrainian artillery positions. The enemy is most active near Avdiivka and on the Mariinka axis, in total, on January 2, the enemy launched 25 airstrikes, conducted 25 combat clashes and made 937 artillery fires.