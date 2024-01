Armed Forces neutralize almost 500 occupiers on Tavria axis, over dozen surrender

In the area of ​ ​ responsibility of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group 38 combat clashes occurred during the day. Almost 500 invaders were neutralized, more than a dozen were captured.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, announced this on Telegram.

The commander said that last day russian troops launched 32 aircraft and 8 missile strikes. The enemy also carried out more than a thousand artillery attacks.

On the front section from Toretsk, Donetsk Region to Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia Region, 38 combat clashes occurred.

The losses of russians during the day amounted to 493 people killed and wounded. Ten more invaders were captured.

The Ukrainian military destroyed and damaged 46 pieces of russian equipment, including 12 artillery systems, 8 armored fighting vehicles and two air defense systems.

Three ammunition depots of russian troops were also destroyed.

Recall that in this morning summary, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that during the day the troops of the invaders attacked on five axes. More than 20 russian attacks were repelled in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka, Donetsk Region.

Also, according to the General Staff, during Saturday, January 6, the Armed Forces eliminated 860 soldiers of the russian army and destroyed 150 pieces of enemy equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UK Defence Intelligence believes that the shooting down of three russian Su-34 combat fighters over the south of Ukraine affected the operations of russian troops on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.