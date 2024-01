Shooting down of 3 russian Su-34 on left bank of Ukraine affected russian troops - British defence intelligen

The UK Defence Intelligence believes that the shooting down of three russian Su-34 combat fighters over the south of Ukraine affected the operations of russian troops on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.

This is stated in the daily intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defence.

British intelligence recalls that on December 22, 2023, Ukrainian troops shot down three russian Su-34 fighters over the south of Ukraine at once.

"Previously, Russian tactical air power had been playing a key role in the south, especially attacking Ukraine’s bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River," they add and note that after December 22, Russian fighters "almost completely ceased crewed operations."

"There is a realistic possibility that the lack of air support contributed to the failure of the attempt by Russian Ground Forces’ 18th Combined Arms Army to clear the bridgehead," the British intelligence said.

However, they note that in recent days russia has again intensified tactical airstrikes in the area of ​ ​ the Ukrainian bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River, "but at a lower level than before the shootdowns" of the Su-34.