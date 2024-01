The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during 2023 destroyed 3,800 air targets launched by the russian invaders.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

It is noted that the following was eliminated in the air:

887 cruise missiles;

15 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles;

41 other ballistic missiles;

2,691 Shahed drones;

35 Lancet drones;

131 Orlan and other UAVs.

“Our brave warriors did an incredible job in 2023. We are grateful to our international partners who help Ukraine in strengthening air defense capabilities," the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

They also stressed that there are even more achievements ahead and urged to believe in the air defense of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 4 people were killed in Dnipro as a result of the morning missile attack on December 29, there was a hit at a shopping center.

In Lviv, residential buildings and schools were damaged. As a result of the attack, 1 person was killed, 15 were injured.

During a massive strike on Ukraine on December 29, more than 30 air targets were hit by air defense over Kyiv. In the Podilskyi District of Kyiv, under the rubble of a warehouse destroyed by a missile strike, there were 10 people.

Also in the morning, the russian occupiers launched a missile strike on Odesa. Two residents of Odesa were killed, 15 people were injured.

Kharkiv was hit more than 20 times. A medical institution, a transport depot, enterprises, warehouses and production buildings were damaged. 1 person was killed, 11 were wounded.

In Zaporizhzhia, high-rise buildings were damaged, a private house was destroyed, the enemy also aimed at the territory of several enterprises. One woman was killed, 10 people were injured. There may be people under the rubble.