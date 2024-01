Ukraine continues to receive weapons systems from allies. However, just recently russia carried out two massive attacks on Ukrainian cities. Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat on the telethon said that there is no need to worry.

"We have a rationed supply of missiles. So we spent some supplies that the partners gave us. Now there are processes to continue to provide Ukraine with the norm of missiles, which is necessary to repel an air attack," he said.

He notes that the United States Government and all our allies are well informed about the state of our air defense, missile supply, and so on.

"You see that there are other statements, despite the fact that the United States, Germany provide us with the opportunity to fight back thanks to those deliveries of anti-aircraft guided missiles. Perhaps Japan will be involved, which will transfer through the United States some part of the missiles for Ukraine. We understand that every country has legislation that somehow restricts the arms trade," Ihnat adds.

He summarizes that the attacks of the russian federation can only intensify.

As a result of the morning russian shelling of the city of Kharkiv, one woman was killed, 41 victims are known.

As a result of the morning missile attack of the russians, a woman was killed. The number of victims in the Solomianskyi District of Kyiv increased to 27 people.

The Ukrainian air defense has already shot down 15 russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which the russians considered not to be shot down.